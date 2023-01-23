Box: MICDS 60, McCluer 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|MICDS
|12
|11
|25
|12
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|1-17
|0-2
|769/43
|1135/63
|MICDS
|13-5
|2-1
|1028/57
|900/50
|McCluer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Johnson (6-4, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Demaurin Eubanks (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|French (#5)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Mike Boddie (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|McCoy (#1)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jalen Reynolds (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Martavious Miller (#25, 6-5, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|McCrary (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1