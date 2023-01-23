 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: MICDS 60, McCluer 34

1234Final
McCluer000034
MICDS1211251260
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer1-170-2769/431135/63
MICDS13-52-11028/57900/50

McCluerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Johnson (6-4, G, Jr.)9401-21
Demaurin Eubanks (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)72103
French (#5)51105
Mike Boddie (#3, 6-4, G, Sr.)3101-22
McCoy (#1)3101-23
Jalen Reynolds (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)30100
Martavious Miller (#25, 6-5, F, So.)21001
McCrary (#4)21000
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)156101
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)12222-22
Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)105002
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)7203-41
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)6202-22
Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)6111-22
Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)21001
Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)21001
