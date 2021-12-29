 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 61, Ladue 35
Box: MICDS 61, Ladue 35

1234Final
Ladue10710835
MICDS1118171561
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue7-20-0529/59424/47
MICDS8-11-0534/59366/41
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)125-902-21
Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)903-601
Jason Klutho (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)84-4000
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)80-22-52-23
Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-600-30
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)60-22-303
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)42-2003
George Pronger (#22, 6-7, F, Jr.)30-11-201
Brin Lewis (#24, 6-3, G, Jr.)30-11-201
Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)21-20-101
