Box: MICDS 61, Ladue 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|10
|7
|10
|8
|35
|MICDS
|11
|18
|17
|15
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|7-2
|0-0
|529/59
|424/47
|MICDS
|8-1
|1-0
|534/59
|366/41
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-9
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-6
|0
|1
|Jason Klutho (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|8
|0-2
|2-5
|2-2
|3
|Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-3
|0
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|George Pronger (#22, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Brin Lewis (#24, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.