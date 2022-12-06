Box: MICDS 62, Ladue 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|12
|20
|18
|12
|62
|Ladue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|4-0
|0-0
|250/62
|183/46
|Ladue
|3-1
|0-0
|264/66
|100/25
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|20
|3
|0
|14-14
|1
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-6
|4
|Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|George Pronger (#44, 6-8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|4-8
|1-4
|2-4
|3
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|13
|1-2
|2-6
|5-5
|4
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|8
|2-3
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-3
|1-3
|4
|Dwayne Foley (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Haydan Arnold (#20, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1