 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: MICDS 62, Ladue 59

  • 0
1234Final
MICDS1220181262
Ladue000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS4-00-0250/62183/46
Ladue3-10-0264/66100/25

People are also reading…

MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)203014-141
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)15323-64
Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)123202
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)72102
Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)4200-14
Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)2100-21
George Pronger (#44, 6-8, Sr.)1001-21
Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)1001-20
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)134-81-42-43
Sam Goellner (#23, 6-3, G, Jr.)131-22-65-54
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)81-22-502
Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, G, So.)82-31-31-23
Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)73-70-31-34
Dwayne Foley (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)42-3003
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)42-20-200
Haydan Arnold (#20, 6-3, F, So.)21-1001
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News