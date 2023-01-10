Box: MICDS 63, Park Hills Central 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|16
|19
|10
|18
|63
|Park Hills Central
|10
|15
|9
|11
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|11-3
|1-0
|810/58
|704/50
|Park Hills Central
|12-2
|1-0
|940/67
|693/50
People are also reading…
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|18
|1-5
|5-7
|1-2
|3
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|11
|4-6
|1-1
|0
|1
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|5
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-3
|3
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.