Box: MICDS 63, Park Hills Central 45

1234Final
MICDS1619101863
Park Hills Central101591145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS11-31-0810/58704/50
Park Hills Central12-21-0940/67693/50

MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)181-55-71-23
Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)114-61-101
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)81-22-405
Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)83-402-33
Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)60-22-303
Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)51-31-103
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)50-11-22-22
Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)21-1000
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
