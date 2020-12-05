 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 67, Whitfield 54
1234Final
Whitfield16923654
MICDS1620211067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield0-10-054/5467/67
MICDS1-00-067/6754/54
Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Hendricks (#40, 6-7, F, Sr.)209-2102-44
Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)162-34-1002
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, Jr.)146-80-22-24
Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Sr.)124-41-11-21
Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-3, G, Jr.)21-10-101
Sam Wienstroer (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)200-22-20
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)1001-20
