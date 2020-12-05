Box: MICDS 67, Whitfield 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|16
|9
|23
|6
|54
|MICDS
|16
|20
|21
|10
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|0-1
|0-0
|54/54
|67/67
|MICDS
|1-0
|0-0
|67/67
|54/54
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Hendricks (#40, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|20
|9-21
|0
|2-4
|4
|Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|16
|2-3
|4-10
|0
|2
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|14
|6-8
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-4
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Sam Wienstroer (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
