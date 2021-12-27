 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 68, Fort Zumwalt West 53
0 comments

Box: MICDS 68, Fort Zumwalt West 53

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West181351753
MICDS2016141868
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West3-40-1380/54370/53
MICDS7-11-0473/68331/47
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)3013-201-11-20
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)171-43-56-70
Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-6000
Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)60-12-400
Dominic Weaver (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)301-100
Jason Klutho (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)21-1003
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-2003
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)21-30-203
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News