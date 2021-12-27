Box: MICDS 68, Fort Zumwalt West 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|18
|13
|5
|17
|53
|MICDS
|20
|16
|14
|18
|68
Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
Straughter's free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West's win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
Top 10 schedule, results
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3-4
|0-1
|380/54
|370/53
|MICDS
|7-1
|1-0
|473/68
|331/47
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|30
|13-20
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|17
|1-4
|3-5
|6-7
|0
|Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|Dominic Weaver (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jason Klutho (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
