Box: MICDS 70, St. Mary's 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|St. Mary's
|13
|15
|10
|19
|6
|63
|MICDS
|10
|12
|21
|14
|13
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|4-6
|0-0
|655/66
|681/68
|MICDS
|8-2
|0-0
|607/61
|525/52
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|24
|7
|2
|4-6
|2
|Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-5
|5
|Zamier Collins (#50, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0-2
|4
|Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|1
|Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|20
|3
|4
|2-2
|1
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|18
|0
|3
|9-12
|3
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|14
|3
|0
|8-13
|4
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|3
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|4