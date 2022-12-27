 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: MICDS 70, St. Mary's 63

12345Final
St. Mary's13151019663
MICDS101221141370

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's4-60-0655/66681/68
MICDS8-20-0607/61525/52
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)24724-62
Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)13314-55
Zamier Collins (#50, 6-0, G, Jr.)9030-24
Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)8022-21
Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)60204
Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)30102
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)20342-21
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)18039-123
Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)14308-134
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)10122-23
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)8022-24
