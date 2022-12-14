 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: MICDS 70, St. Mary's 65

1234Final
MICDS1220211770
St. Mary's000065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS5-10-0370/62303/50
St. Mary's2-30-0373/62375/62

MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)16611-32
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)132300
Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)123203
Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)12502-31
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)8106-64
Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)42000
Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)30100
Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)2002-41
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
