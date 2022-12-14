Box: MICDS 70, St. Mary's 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|12
|20
|21
|17
|70
|St. Mary's
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|5-1
|0-0
|370/62
|303/50
|St. Mary's
|2-3
|0-0
|373/62
|375/62
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|16
|6
|1
|1-3
|2
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|1
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|8
|1
|0
|6-6
|4
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.