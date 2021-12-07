Box: MICDS 72, Lutheran South 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|11
|4
|3
|7
|25
|MICDS
|19
|25
|19
|9
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|0-4
|0-1
|182/46
|287/72
|MICDS
|3-1
|1-0
|232/58
|169/42
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|19
|8-11
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|19
|3-3
|4-7
|1-1
|0
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|3
|Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jason Klutho (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Reagan Andrew (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|George Pronger (#22, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
