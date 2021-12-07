 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 72, Lutheran South 25
0 comments

Box: MICDS 72, Lutheran South 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lutheran South1143725
MICDS192519972
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South0-40-1182/46287/72
MICDS3-11-0232/58169/42
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)198-1103-41
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)193-34-71-10
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)82-51-21-21
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)63-5003
Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)51-11-100
Jason Klutho (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)52-201-20
Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)42-2003
Reagan Andrew (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-20-101
George Pronger (#22, 6-7, F, Jr.)21-1001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News