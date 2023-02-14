|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|6-23
|0-11
|1404/48
|1735/60
|MICDS
|18-6
|3-1
|1368/47
|1195/41
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-3
|2
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|1
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-5
|4
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-3
|0
|Amir Muhammed (#35, 6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0