Box: MICDS 77, Riverview Gardens 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|16
|4
|16
|6
|42
|MICDS
|21
|19
|26
|11
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|2-5
|0-0
|351/50
|420/60
|MICDS
|1-0
|0-0
|77/11
|42/6
People are also reading…
|Riverview Gardens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Barsh (#12, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-4
|4
|Jamaun Pruitt (#5, 5-10, G, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-8
|0
|Calvin Nash (#2, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Tyrique Collins-McIntyre (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Rico Lumpkins (#3, 5-9, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daylen Hines (#14, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Stephon Brown (#22, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|19
|4
|2
|5-6
|1
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|2
|Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-6
|1
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|3
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|George Pronger (#44, 6-8, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1