Box: MICDS 77, Riverview Gardens 42

1234Final
Riverview Gardens16416642
MICDS2119261177
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens2-50-0351/50420/60
MICDS1-00-077/1142/6

Riverview GardensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Barsh (#12, 6-4, G, Sr.)15414-44
Jamaun Pruitt (#5, 5-10, G, So.)11403-80
Calvin Nash (#2, 5-8, G, So.)60201
Tyrique Collins-McIntyre (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)42005
Rico Lumpkins (#3, 5-9, G, So.)21000
Daylen Hines (#14, 6-1, F, Jr.)21002
Stephon Brown (#22, 6-4, F, Jr.)2002-22
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)19425-61
Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)13601-12
Brandon Clemons (#2, 6-1, Fr.)12306-61
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)12411-23
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)51103
Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)42000
Keshon Mims (#5, 6-2, Fr.)42001
George Pronger (#44, 6-8, Sr.)42001
Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)21000
Jason Stokes (#20, 6-2, Fr.)21001
