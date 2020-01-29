Box: MICDS 50, Clayton 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|6
|11
|7
|6
|30
|MICDS
|10
|18
|2
|20
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|5-12
|0-1
|822/48
|919/54
|MICDS
|15-3
|3-1
|990/58
|823/48
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|20
|5-8
|2-4
|4-5
|2
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, So.)
|10
|3-7
|0-1
|4-6
|4
|Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|Will Kacmarek (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|6
|1-5
|0
|4-5
|2
|Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Jalen Pace (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Steve Hall (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0