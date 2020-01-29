Box: MICDS 50, Clayton 30
1234Final
Clayton6117630
MICDS101822050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton5-120-1822/48919/54
MICDS15-33-1990/58823/48
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Jr.)205-82-44-52
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, So.)103-70-14-64
Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)60-22-503
Will Kacmarek (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)61-504-52
Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Jr.)41-30-22-22
Jalen Pace (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)20-202-21
Steve Hall (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)2002-20
