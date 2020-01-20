Box: MICDS 44, John Burroughs 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|11
|7
|10
|9
|37
|MICDS
|17
|2
|2
|23
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|6-7
|1-2
|626/48
|647/50
|MICDS
|12-2
|3-1
|787/61
|641/49
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, So.)
|8
|1-4
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Reagan Andrew (#32, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Will Kacmarek (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-5
|0
|Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Jalen Pace (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|0