Box: MICDS 44, John Burroughs 37
Box: MICDS 44, John Burroughs 37

1234Final
John Burroughs11710937
MICDS17222344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs6-71-2626/48647/50
MICDS12-23-1787/61641/49
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Jr.)123-62-40-10
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, So.)81-41-23-40
Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Jr.)71-31-32-20
Reagan Andrew (#32, 5-9, G, So.)62-202-20
Will Kacmarek (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)62-402-50
Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)30-21-400
Jalen Pace (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-200-20
