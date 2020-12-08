 Skip to main content
Box: Miller Career 51, St. Louis Christian 42
Box: Miller Career 51, St. Louis Christian 42

1234Final
St. Louis Christian000042
Miller Career000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Christian0-40-0192/48244/61
Miller Career1-00-051/1342/10
St. Louis Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)162-54-703
Eric Calicutt (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)115-801-23
Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)93-80-23-84
Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)51-41-20-11
Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)50-41-22-24
Brandy Williams (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)30-30-13-45
Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-40-103
