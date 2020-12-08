Box: Miller Career 51, St. Louis Christian 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Miller Career
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Christian
|0-4
|0-0
|192/48
|244/61
|Miller Career
|1-0
|0-0
|51/13
|42/10
|St. Louis Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|16
|2-5
|4-7
|0
|3
|Eric Calicutt (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-8
|0-2
|3-8
|4
|Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|0-4
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|Brandy Williams (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|0-1
|3-4
|5
|Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|3
