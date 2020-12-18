Box: Miller Career 57, Whitfield 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|10
|12
|18
|17
|57
|Whitfield
|9
|12
|14
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|3-0
|0-0
|178/59
|129/43
|Whitfield
|0-4
|0-0
|214/71
|256/85
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eric Calicutt (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-6
|0
|Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|0
|Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Charles Nelson (#2, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brandy Williams (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.