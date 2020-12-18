 Skip to main content
Box: Miller Career 57, Whitfield 48
Box: Miller Career 57, Whitfield 48

1234Final
Miller Career1012181757
Whitfield912141348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career3-00-0178/59129/43
Whitfield0-40-0214/71256/85
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eric Calicutt (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)18802-60
Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)153300
Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)81200
Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)7105-60
Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)6202-20
Charles Nelson (#2, 5-7, G, So.)21000
Brandy Williams (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)1001-20
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
