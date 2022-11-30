 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Miller Career 67, Francis Howell Central 49

  • 0
1234Final
Miller Career920152367
Francis Howell Central16915949
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career2-30-0289/58252/50
Francis Howell Central0-20-068/14122/24

People are also reading…

Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)174-83-50-33
Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)130-64-51-22
Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)51-41-20-11
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)52-40-11-13
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)52-40-11-32
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)21-2000
Nathan Rush (Jr.)21-1000
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News