Box: Miller Career 67, Francis Howell Central 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|9
|20
|15
|23
|67
|Francis Howell Central
|16
|9
|15
|9
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|2-3
|0-0
|289/58
|252/50
|Francis Howell Central
|0-2
|0-0
|68/14
|122/24
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|17
|4-8
|3-5
|0-3
|3
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|13
|0-6
|4-5
|1-2
|2
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-1
|3
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0