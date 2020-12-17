 Skip to main content
Box: Miller Career 70, KIPP St. Louis 39
Box: Miller Career 70, KIPP St. Louis 39

1234Final
KIPP St. Louis86111439
Miller Career2115151970
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
KIPP St. Louis2-20-0202/50194/48
Miller Career2-00-0121/3081/20
KIPP St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)204400
Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)15512-20
Eric Calicutt (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)14504-60
Brandy Williams (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)10500-20
Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)51100
Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)42000
Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)21000
