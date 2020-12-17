Box: Miller Career 70, KIPP St. Louis 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|KIPP St. Louis
|8
|6
|11
|14
|39
|Miller Career
|21
|15
|15
|19
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|KIPP St. Louis
|2-2
|0-0
|202/50
|194/48
|Miller Career
|2-0
|0-0
|121/30
|81/20
|KIPP St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|20
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|0
|Eric Calicutt (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-6
|0
|Brandy Williams (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|0
|Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
