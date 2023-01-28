Box: Miller Career 74, Webster Groves 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Miller Career
|14
|17
|17
|9
|17
|74
|Webster Groves
|10
|5
|19
|23
|10
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|10-7
|1-0
|1049/62
|897/53
|Webster Groves
|6-11
|1-1
|907/53
|994/58
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|21
|5-9
|1-4
|8-8
|4
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|16
|5-12
|1-2
|3-7
|5
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|13
|1-6
|2-5
|5-7
|2
|Ezra Maupin (#21, SG, Jr.)
|13
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|0
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|Deshawn Buford (PF, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3