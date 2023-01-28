 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Miller Career 74, Webster Groves 67

  • 0
12345Final
Miller Career14171791774
Webster Groves10519231067

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career10-71-01049/62897/53
Webster Groves6-111-1907/53994/58
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)215-91-48-84
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)165-121-23-75
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)131-62-55-72
Ezra Maupin (#21, SG, Jr.)132-23-600
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)21-10-302
Deshawn Buford (PF, Jr.)21-2003
