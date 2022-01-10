 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Miller Career 76, Metro 46
Final
Metro46
Miller Career76
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro3-51-2406/51474/59
Miller Career10-54-01010/126837/105
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)232-115-94-60
Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)122-111-15-80
Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)63-500-10
Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SG, Jr.)21-400-10
Brycen Carter (#51, 6-4, C, Jr.)21-300-20
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)10-40-11-20
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

