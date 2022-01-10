Box: Miller Career 76, Metro 46

|Final
|Metro
|46
|Miller Career
|76
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|3-5
|1-2
|406/51
|474/59
|Miller Career
|10-5
|4-0
|1010/126
|837/105
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)
|23
|2-11
|5-9
|4-6
|0
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|12
|2-11
|1-1
|5-8
|0
|Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-1
|0
|Brycen Carter (#51, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
