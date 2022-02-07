 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Miller Career 81, Medicine and Bioscience 10

  • 0
1234Final
Miller Career000081
Medicine and Bioscience221510
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career14-87-11505/681168/53
Medicine and Bioscience1-121-5409/19888/40

Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marlo Slaughter (#4, 6-2, Jr.)135100
Nehemiah Reedus (#10, 6-3, Jr.)123200
Derrian Rockett (#34, 6-4, Jr.)126000
Cameron Lovett (#12, 6-1, Jr.)9401-20
Charles Nelson (#1, 5-10, Jr.)72100
Marquis Gleghorn (#14, 5-10, So.)72100
Johnson (#32)63002
Farell Elliot (#3, 5-10, Jr.)5012-20
Tyler Owens (#40, 6-5, Jr.)4102-21
Kejuan McClendon (#2, 5-10, Sr.)21001
Smith (#23)21001
Haynes (#30)21000
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Arnez Newton (#25)3101-23
Isaiah Thomas (#22)2002-42
Angelo Tucci (#33, Jr.)21000
Ezra Spruiel (#11, So.)21000
Danico Cason (#32, Jr.)1001-40
