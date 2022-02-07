Box: Miller Career 81, Medicine and Bioscience 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|0
|0
|0
|0
|81
|Medicine and Bioscience
|2
|2
|1
|5
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|14-8
|7-1
|1505/68
|1168/53
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-12
|1-5
|409/19
|888/40
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marlo Slaughter (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Nehemiah Reedus (#10, 6-3, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Derrian Rockett (#34, 6-4, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Lovett (#12, 6-1, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Charles Nelson (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Marquis Gleghorn (#14, 5-10, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson (#32)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Farell Elliot (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Tyler Owens (#40, 6-5, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Kejuan McClendon (#2, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Smith (#23)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Haynes (#30)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Arnez Newton (#25)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Isaiah Thomas (#22)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Angelo Tucci (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ezra Spruiel (#11, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danico Cason (#32, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0