Box: Miller Career 64, Lift For Life 52
1234Final
Lift For Life151471652
Miller Career1010192564
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life14-80-01486/681258/57
Miller Career7-62-1770/35692/31
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)202-24-54-40
Dejuan Fields (#12, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)125-70-12-20
Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-5, Gua, Jr.)92-41-22-20
Kelin Hill (#22, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)71-30-15-60
Eric Calicutt (#40, 6-5, For, So.)63-600-10
Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, For, Jr.)62-70-32-40
Jashaun Parnell (#10, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)42-5000
