Box: Miller Career 64, Lift For Life 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|15
|14
|7
|16
|52
|Miller Career
|10
|10
|19
|25
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|14-8
|0-0
|1486/68
|1258/57
|Miller Career
|7-6
|2-1
|770/35
|692/31
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|20
|2-2
|4-5
|4-4
|0
|Dejuan Fields (#12, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)
|12
|5-7
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-5, Gua, Jr.)
|9
|2-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Kelin Hill (#22, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)
|7
|1-3
|0-1
|5-6
|0
|Eric Calicutt (#40, 6-5, For, So.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-1
|0
|Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, For, Jr.)
|6
|2-7
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Jashaun Parnell (#10, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0