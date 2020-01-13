Box: Miller Career 64, Roosevelt 57
1234Final
Miller Career182332064
Roosevelt1413111957
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career6-52-1661/60577/52
Roosevelt2-130-4799/731136/103
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dejuan Fields (#12, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)215-63-42-20
Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-5, Gua, Jr.)102-41-13-30
Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)91-42-41-20
Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)84-500-10
Kelin Hill (#22, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)81-30-16-70
Caleb Willis (#23, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)41-30-12-20
Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, For, Jr.)21-300-20
Jashaun Parnell (#10, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)20-302-30
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
