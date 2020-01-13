Box: Miller Career 64, Roosevelt 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|18
|23
|3
|20
|64
|Roosevelt
|14
|13
|11
|19
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|6-5
|2-1
|661/60
|577/52
|Roosevelt
|2-13
|0-4
|799/73
|1136/103
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dejuan Fields (#12, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)
|21
|5-6
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|Vemetrius Jackson (#1, 5-5, Gua, Jr.)
|10
|2-4
|1-1
|3-3
|0
|Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|9
|1-4
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Lamont McClendon (#14, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Kelin Hill (#22, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|0-1
|6-7
|0
|Caleb Willis (#23, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, For, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Jashaun Parnell (#10, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.