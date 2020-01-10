Box: Monroe City 48, Winfield 28
Box: Monroe City 48, Winfield 28

1234Final
Winfield000028
Monroe City000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield8-51-0645/50641/49
Monroe City3-10-0207/16140/11
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Wilder (#20, 5-10, G)9121-20
Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)72102
Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)63003
Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)2002-24
Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)21002
Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)1001-22
Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)1001-20
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
