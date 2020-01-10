Box: Monroe City 48, Winfield 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Monroe City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|8-5
|1-0
|645/50
|641/49
|Monroe City
|3-1
|0-0
|207/16
|140/11
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Wilder (#20, 5-10, G)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.