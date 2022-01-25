Box: Montgomery County 30, New Haven 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|8
|8
|7
|7
|30
|New Haven
|11
|7
|4
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|7-5
|1-0
|555/46
|545/45
|New Haven
|8-9
|0-2
|703/59
|696/58
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Parker (#33, 6-5, G, Fr.)
|11
|2
|0
|7-8
|1
|Keenan James (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|2
|Ethan Rakers (#15, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Logan Hutcheson (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Drake Smith (#5, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Zak Rodgers (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|New Haven
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Scheer (#24, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|0
|Mitchell Meyer (#32, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Logan Williams (#33, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-5
|0
|Hunter Tallent (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Andrew Rethemeyer (#21, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4