 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Montgomery County 30, New Haven 28

  • 0
1234Final
Montgomery County887730
New Haven1174628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County7-51-0555/46545/45
New Haven8-90-2703/59696/58

People are also reading…

Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Clayton Parker (#33, 6-5, G, Fr.)11207-81
Keenan James (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)7112-42
Ethan Rakers (#15, 5-10, G, Sr.)3101-23
Logan Hutcheson (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)30102
Drake Smith (#5, 6-0, F, Sr.)21001
Zak Rodgers (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)21000
Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, F, Jr.)21003
New HavenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Scheer (#24, 6-3, G, Sr.)17332-20
Mitchell Meyer (#32, 6-2, G, Sr.)42004
Logan Williams (#33, 6-3, G, Sr.)3101-50
Hunter Tallent (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)21001
Andrew Rethemeyer (#21, 6-3, F, Jr.)2002-24
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school stars who are turning heads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News