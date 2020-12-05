Box: Montgomery County 52, Wellsville 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wellsville
|6
|13
|16
|6
|41
|Montgomery County
|8
|15
|17
|12
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wellsville
|0-3
|0-0
|136/45
|164/55
|Montgomery County
|2-2
|0-0
|231/77
|212/71
|Wellsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Ebers (#1, Sr.)
|20
|9
|0
|2-4
|3
|Isaac Seabaugh (#11, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Jamel Mahaney (#25, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Keaton Mayes (#30, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Collin Parker (#24, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-4
|1
|Keenan James (#22, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Drake Smith (#5, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Ty Leu (#23, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|2
|Ethan Rakers (#15, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
