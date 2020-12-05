 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Montgomery County 52, Wellsville 41
0 comments

Box: Montgomery County 52, Wellsville 41

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Wellsville61316641
Montgomery County815171252
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wellsville0-30-0136/45164/55
Montgomery County2-20-0231/77212/71
WellsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Clayton Ebers (#1, Sr.)20902-43
Isaac Seabaugh (#11, Jr.)90304
Jamel Mahaney (#25, Sr.)6202-22
Keaton Mayes (#30, Jr.)63000
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Collin Parker (#24, Sr.)15603-41
Keenan James (#22, Jr.)111301
Drake Smith (#5, Jr.)105002
Ty Leu (#23, Jr.)9212-32
Ethan Rakers (#15, Jr.)72102
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports