Box: Montgomery County 56, Bowling Green 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|15
|10
|16
|15
|56
|Bowling Green
|10
|6
|13
|14
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|11-5
|5-0
|937/59
|738/46
|Bowling Green
|5-7
|2-2
|636/40
|688/43
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Parker (#33, 6-7, F, So.)
|26
|11-14
|0-5
|4-5
|3
|Jay Rodgers (#5, 6-0, SG, So.)
|15
|3-3
|3-4
|0
|1
|Isaiah Thomas (#3, 5-11, PG, So.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Zak Rodgers (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Mason Leu (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.