Box: Montgomery County 56, Bowling Green 43

1234Final
Montgomery County1510161556
Bowling Green106131443
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County11-55-0937/59738/46
Bowling Green5-72-2636/40688/43

Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Clayton Parker (#33, 6-7, F, So.)2611-140-54-53
Jay Rodgers (#5, 6-0, SG, So.)153-33-401
Isaiah Thomas (#3, 5-11, PG, So.)105-600-21
Zak Rodgers (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-30-200
Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, SF, Sr.)21-3001
Mason Leu (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)10-20-11-23
Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
