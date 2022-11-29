 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 62, Bowling Green 24

1234Final
Bowling Green839424
Montgomery County142320562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bowling Green0-10-024/2462/62
Montgomery County2-00-0121/12176/76

Bowling GreenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Neil Raney (#33, 6-3, G, Jr.)6111-23
Marcus Starks (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)5103-42
Bleyne Bryant (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)4200-22
Jackson Charlton (#35, 6-5, G, Sr.)3101-23
Zach Gibson (#32, 6-0, G, Sr.)30101
Jace Eskew (#23, 6-3, G, So.)3101-21
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Clayton Parker (#33, 6-7, F, So.)25921-11
Zak Rodgers (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)12222-23
Tyler Erwin (#20, 6-2, SF, So.)84000
Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, SF, Sr.)7203-71
Mason Leu (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)5110-21
Isaiah Thomas (#3, 5-11, PG, So.)3101-21
Cade Smith (#4, 5-11, SG, Jr.)2002-20
