Box: Montgomery County 62, Bowling Green 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bowling Green
|8
|3
|9
|4
|24
|Montgomery County
|14
|23
|20
|5
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bowling Green
|0-1
|0-0
|24/24
|62/62
|Montgomery County
|2-0
|0-0
|121/121
|76/76
|Bowling Green
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Neil Raney (#33, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Marcus Starks (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Bleyne Bryant (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Jackson Charlton (#35, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Zach Gibson (#32, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jace Eskew (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Parker (#33, 6-7, F, So.)
|25
|9
|2
|1-1
|1
|Zak Rodgers (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|3
|Tyler Erwin (#20, 6-2, SF, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-7
|1
|Mason Leu (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|1
|Isaiah Thomas (#3, 5-11, PG, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Cade Smith (#4, 5-11, SG, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0