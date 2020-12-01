 Skip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 66, Hermann 47
1234Final
Hermann417141247
Montgomery County1918151466
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann0-10-047/4766/66
Montgomery County1-10-0118/118104/104
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)15421-14
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)114102
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)81200
Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)5103-41
Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)3101-22
Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)30101
Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-6, Jr.)2100-11
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Collin Parker (#24, Sr.)241004-53
Keenan James (#22, Jr.)102203
Ty Leu (#23, Jr.)10500-22
Ethan Rakers (#15, Jr.)84002
Drake Smith (#5, Jr.)6202-21
Alex Hartman (#20)42001
Adam Czerniewski (#10)21000
Logan Hutcheson (#3, Jr.)21001
