Box: Montgomery County 66, Hermann 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hermann
|4
|17
|14
|12
|47
|Montgomery County
|19
|18
|15
|14
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|0-1
|0-0
|47/47
|66/66
|Montgomery County
|1-1
|0-0
|118/118
|104/104
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-1
|4
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-6, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Collin Parker (#24, Sr.)
|24
|10
|0
|4-5
|3
|Keenan James (#22, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Ty Leu (#23, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|2
|Ethan Rakers (#15, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Drake Smith (#5, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alex Hartman (#20)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Adam Czerniewski (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Logan Hutcheson (#3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
