Box: Montgomery County 68, Silex 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Silex
|10
|9
|11
|8
|38
|Montgomery County
|26
|16
|19
|7
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|2-4
|0-2
|263/44
|258/43
|Montgomery County
|3-3
|1-0
|344/57
|303/50
|Silex
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Twellman (#3, 6-2, Jr.)
|15
|0-4
|3-7
|6-8
|3
|Josh Price (#2, 5-9, Sr.)
|9
|1-3
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|Jake Henry (#40, 6-3, Jr.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Max Lavy (#50, 6-2, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Tim Carroll (#14, 5-9, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.