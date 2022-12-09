 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 68, Silex 38

1234Final
Silex10911838
Montgomery County261619768
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Silex2-40-2263/44258/43
Montgomery County3-31-0344/57303/50

SilexPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Twellman (#3, 6-2, Jr.)150-43-76-83
Josh Price (#2, 5-9, Sr.)91-32-31-11
Jake Henry (#40, 6-3, Jr.)94-801-23
Max Lavy (#50, 6-2, Jr.)301-100
Tim Carroll (#14, 5-9, Sr.)21-2002
Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.
