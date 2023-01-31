 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 71, Van-Far 65

1234Final
Montgomery County1223171971
Van-Far812202565
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County14-66-01178/59925/46
Van-Far3-41-2359/18336/17

Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Clayton Parker (#33, 6-7, F, So.)2810-122-32-41
Tyler Erwin (#20, 6-2, SF, So.)147-1000-11
Isaiah Thomas (#3, 5-11, PG, So.)125-80-12-32
Jay Rodgers (#5, 6-0, SG, So.)112-21-24-41
Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, SF, Sr.)63-40-105
