Box: Montgomery County 71, Van-Far 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|12
|23
|17
|19
|71
|Van-Far
|8
|12
|20
|25
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|14-6
|6-0
|1178/59
|925/46
|Van-Far
|3-4
|1-2
|359/18
|336/17
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Parker (#33, 6-7, F, So.)
|28
|10-12
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|Tyler Erwin (#20, 6-2, SF, So.)
|14
|7-10
|0
|0-1
|1
|Isaiah Thomas (#3, 5-11, PG, So.)
|12
|5-8
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|Jay Rodgers (#5, 6-0, SG, So.)
|11
|2-2
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|Alex Hartman (#2, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|5
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.