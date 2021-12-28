Box: Mount Carmel, Illinois 59, Pattonville 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|17
|4
|14
|20
|55
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|11
|18
|11
|19
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|5-5
|0-1
|635/64
|546/55
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|3-0
|0-0
|200/20
|168/17
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|19
|5-13
|1-4
|6-8
|2
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-3
|3-7
|0
|2
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-10
|0
|6-8
|4
|Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
