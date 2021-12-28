 Skip to main content
Box: Mount Carmel, Illinois 59, Pattonville 55
Box: Mount Carmel, Illinois 59, Pattonville 55

1234Final
Pattonville174142055
Mount Carmel, Illinois1118111959
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville5-50-1635/64546/55
Mount Carmel, Illinois3-00-0200/20168/17
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)195-131-46-82
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)153-33-702
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)144-1006-84
Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)301-100
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)21-1000
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-4003
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
