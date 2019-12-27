Box: Mount Carmel, Illinois 50, Jerseyville 40
1234Final
Jerseyville85151240
Mount Carmel, Illinois98102350
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville7-42-0613/56546/50
Mount Carmel, Illinois2-00-0111/1093/8
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)136-80-11-12
Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)124-51-41-24
Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)62-30-22-24
Cole Spencer (#3, Jr.)51-11-101
Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)42-50-105
Jerseyville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
