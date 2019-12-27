Box: Mount Carmel, Illinois 50, Jerseyville 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jerseyville
|8
|5
|15
|12
|40
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|9
|8
|10
|23
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|7-4
|2-0
|613/56
|546/50
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|2-0
|0-0
|111/10
|93/8
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)
|13
|6-8
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)
|12
|4-5
|1-4
|1-2
|4
|Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Cole Spencer (#3, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|5
|Jerseyville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.