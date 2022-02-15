 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mount Olive 40, Father McGivney 37

12345Final
Father McGivney106127237
Mount Olive881011340
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney15-152-21593/531527/51
Mount Olive11-103-2982/33986/33

Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)15603-51
Gabe Smith (#33, Jr.)147002
Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)7301-35
Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)30101
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)17703-61
Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)11501-21
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)10500-23
Jacob Mellentin (#5, 5-11, Fr.)21001
