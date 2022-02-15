Box: Mount Olive 40, Father McGivney 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Father McGivney
|10
|6
|12
|7
|2
|37
|Mount Olive
|8
|8
|10
|11
|3
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|15-15
|2-2
|1593/53
|1527/51
|Mount Olive
|11-10
|3-2
|982/33
|986/33
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|1
|Gabe Smith (#33, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|5
|Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-6
|1
|Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|3
|Jacob Mellentin (#5, 5-11, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1