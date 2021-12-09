 Skip to main content
Box: Mount Olive 49, Pawnee 45
1234Final
Pawnee141051645
Mount Olive147181049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pawnee0-10-145/4549/49
Mount Olive4-41-2401/401378/378
PawneePtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Cox (#1, Sr.)180601
Cody Ellis (#11, Jr.)17703-42
Kratochuil (#3)105002
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)22533-43
Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)132302
Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)8106-81
Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)4200-10
Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)21002
