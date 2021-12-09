Box: Mount Olive 49, Pawnee 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pawnee
|14
|10
|5
|16
|45
|Mount Olive
|14
|7
|18
|10
|49
-
State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament
-
Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final
-
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
-
Recap: CBC tops Hyde Park
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pawnee
|0-1
|0-1
|45/45
|49/49
|Mount Olive
|4-4
|1-2
|401/401
|378/378
|Pawnee
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Cox (#1, Sr.)
|18
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Cody Ellis (#11, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-4
|2
|Kratochuil (#3)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|22
|5
|3
|3-4
|3
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|1
|0
|6-8
|1
|Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.