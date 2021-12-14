Box: Mount Olive 55, Dupo 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Olive
|11
|14
|19
|11
|55
|Dupo
|8
|6
|8
|3
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Olive
|5-4
|1-2
|456/51
|403/45
|Dupo
|2-7
|1-1
|291/32
|515/57
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|18
|4
|1
|7-12
|2
|Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-7
|3
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-6
|1
|Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|1
|Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|4
|Trenton Phillips (#2, 5-5, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Mantz (#3)
|8
|2-3
|0-4
|4-7
|0
|Nate Ticer (#13, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Freddie McMahon (#1)
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|Trey Chadduck (#42)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Logan Stevens (#11)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
