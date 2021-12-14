 Skip to main content
Box: Mount Olive 55, Dupo 25
1234Final
Mount Olive1114191155
Dupo868325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Olive5-41-2456/51403/45
Dupo2-71-1291/32515/57
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)18417-122
Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)12404-73
Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)10213-61
Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)10402-31
Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)3101-44
Trenton Phillips (#2, 5-5, Fr.)2100-20
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Mantz (#3)82-30-44-70
Nate Ticer (#13, Sr.)72-31-300
Freddie McMahon (#1)61-21-21-10
Trey Chadduck (#42)21-2000
Logan Stevens (#11)21-3000
