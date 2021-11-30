Box: Mount Olive 58, Gillespie 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gillespie
|14
|8
|10
|17
|49
|Mount Olive
|17
|11
|11
|19
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gillespie
|0-2
|0-0
|85/42
|117/58
|Mount Olive
|3-2
|0-0
|265/132
|206/103
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|3
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|3
|Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-3
|3
|Tristan Wargo
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Gavin Griffith (#33)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|29
|9
|0
|11-11
|1
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)
|13
|1
|2
|5-6
|3
|Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|3
|Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
