 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mount Olive 58, Gillespie 49
0 comments

Box: Mount Olive 58, Gillespie 49

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Gillespie148101749
Mount Olive1711111958
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gillespie0-20-085/42117/58
Mount Olive3-20-0265/132206/103
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)12222-43
Bryce Buhs (#11)10311-23
Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)8400-33
Tristan Wargo72102
Gavin Griffith (#33)51102
Collyn Oberkfell (#21)42003
Bryan Jubelt (#4)3101-25
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)299011-111
Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)13125-63
Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)9303-63
Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)42002
Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)3101-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News