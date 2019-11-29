Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois6116225
Mount Olive512121544
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-30-084/28169/56
Mount Olive2-10-0112/37103/34
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)81-92-400
Nick Gross (#20, So.)60-12-300
Andrew Schulte (#34, Jr.)52-40-21-20
Derrick Johnson (So.)21-1000
Kyle Hohrein (#30, Jr.)21-20-100
Jake Burger (#32, Fr.)21-1000
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.

