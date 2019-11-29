|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|6
|11
|6
|2
|25
|Mount Olive
|5
|12
|12
|15
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-3
|0-0
|84/28
|169/56
|Mount Olive
|2-1
|0-0
|112/37
|103/34
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)
|8
|1-9
|2-4
|0
|0
|Nick Gross (#20, So.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Andrew Schulte (#34, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Derrick Johnson (So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kyle Hohrein (#30, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jake Burger (#32, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.