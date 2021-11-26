 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 46, Mater Dei 44
0 comments

Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 46, Mater Dei 44

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois128128646
Mater Dei169114444
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois3-10-0235/59168/42
Mater Dei2-20-0222/56170/42
Mount Vernon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
NJ Benson (#35, Sr.)12404-61
Colin McClure (#1, Jr.)90302
DaShaunsae King (#55, Sr.)8302-25
Cooper Hemby (#2, Sr.)8400-21
Jackson Swan (#24, Sr.)6300-21
Navontae Nesbit (#5)21002
Calan Kujawa (#33, Sr.)1001-20
Mater DeiPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Patton (#32, 5-11, Sr.)15421-31
Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, Jr.)114102
Dalton Markus (#40, 6-4, Jr.)9121-23
Jayce Napovanice (#10, 6-0, Sr.)3101-23
Landon Albers (#11, 6-3, Sr.)21001
Connor Loepker (#3, 6-0)21000
Cameron Haag (#4, 6-0, Sr.)21003
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News