Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 46, Mater Dei 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|12
|8
|12
|8
|6
|46
|Mater Dei
|16
|9
|11
|4
|4
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|3-1
|0-0
|235/59
|168/42
|Mater Dei
|2-2
|0-0
|222/56
|170/42
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|NJ Benson (#35, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|1
|Colin McClure (#1, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|DaShaunsae King (#55, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|5
|Cooper Hemby (#2, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Jackson Swan (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Navontae Nesbit (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Calan Kujawa (#33, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mater Dei
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Patton (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-3
|1
|Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Dalton Markus (#40, 6-4, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|3
|Jayce Napovanice (#10, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Landon Albers (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Connor Loepker (#3, 6-0)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Haag (#4, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
