Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 56, Mater Dei 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|7
|7
|11
|12
|37
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|8
|18
|14
|16
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|11-12
|0-0
|1248/54
|1263/55
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|17-7
|7-0
|1329/58
|1128/49
|Mater Dei
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Hustedde (#25, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|13
|3-3
|2-4
|1-1
|2
|Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|3
|Drake Wagner (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-10
|0
|1
|Nick Lampe (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-7
|2-2
|1
|Dalton Markus (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Mater Dei
|Individual stats Have not been reported.