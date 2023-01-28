 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 56, Mater Dei 37

  • 0
1234Final
Mater Dei77111237
Mount Vernon, Illinois818141656
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei11-120-01248/541263/55
Mount Vernon, Illinois17-77-01329/581128/49

Mater DeiPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Hustedde (#25, 6-5, F, Sr.)133-32-41-12
Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)102-42-203
Drake Wagner (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)602-1001
Nick Lampe (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)50-11-72-21
Dalton Markus (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)31-501-23
Mater Dei
Individual stats Have not been reported.
