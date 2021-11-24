 Skip to main content
Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 62, Dupo 14
Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 62, Dupo 14

1234Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois2019121162
Dupo282214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois2-10-0189/63124/41
Dupo0-30-067/22211/70
Mount Vernon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calan Kujawa (Sr.)13503-30
Jacob Morrison (Jr.)93100
NJ Benson (Sr.)8400-10
Wyatt Pilson (Jr.)63000
Landon Simpson (Sr.)63001
Colin McClure (Jr.)51100
Dayvion Goodwin (#15)5201-10
DaShaunsae King (Sr.)42002
Brock Holloway (Sr.)42000
Navontae Nesbit (#5)21002
Mount Vernon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
