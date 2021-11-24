Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 62, Dupo 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|20
|19
|12
|11
|62
|Dupo
|2
|8
|2
|2
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|2-1
|0-0
|189/63
|124/41
|Dupo
|0-3
|0-0
|67/22
|211/70
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calan Kujawa (Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-3
|0
|Jacob Morrison (Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|NJ Benson (Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|0
|Wyatt Pilson (Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Landon Simpson (Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Colin McClure (Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dayvion Goodwin (#15)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|DaShaunsae King (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Brock Holloway (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Navontae Nesbit (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
