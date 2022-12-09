 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 71, Althoff 49

  • 0
1234Final
Althoff13720949
Mount Vernon, Illinois1117241971
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff4-40-2441/55496/62
Mount Vernon, Illinois5-22-0396/50317/40

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Powell (6-4, Jr.)156-1003-73
Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)102-72-504
Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)100-23-61-24
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)60-22-300
Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)41-302-21
Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)30-11-602
Chris Hobson (#13, 5-8, Sr.)10-101-20
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
