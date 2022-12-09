Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 71, Althoff 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|13
|7
|20
|9
|49
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|11
|17
|24
|19
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|4-4
|0-2
|441/55
|496/62
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|5-2
|2-0
|396/50
|317/40
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Powell (6-4, Jr.)
|15
|6-10
|0
|3-7
|3
|Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)
|10
|2-7
|2-5
|0
|4
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|10
|0-2
|3-6
|1-2
|4
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|2
|Chris Hobson (#13, 5-8, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.