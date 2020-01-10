Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 53, Cahokia 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|12
|15
|7
|19
|53
|Cahokia
|5
|6
|10
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|10-4
|1-2
|718/51
|698/50
|Cahokia
|0-15
|0-5
|628/45
|915/65
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Prost (Jr.)
|18
|3
|1
|9-10
|4
|Amir Spann (Sr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-7
|1
|Jackson Creel (Sr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-8
|4
|Hunter Simmons (Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Quani Rudd (Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|Dylan Harkins (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Simon Wilson (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Giles (#10)
|10
|1-2
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|Quinton Jones
|7
|2-8
|1-6
|0
|3
|Dkyren Kizer (#20)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|4
|0-5
|0-4
|4-4
|1
|Tyrese Singleton (#15)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Shawn Binford (#23)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-4
|4
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|Steve McCall (#4)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4