Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 53, Cahokia 35
1234Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois121571953
Cahokia56101435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois10-41-2718/51698/50
Cahokia0-150-5628/45915/65
Mount Vernon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carson Prost (Jr.)18319-104
Amir Spann (Sr.)12306-71
Jackson Creel (Sr.)10206-84
Hunter Simmons (Jr.)5103-40
Quani Rudd (Jr.)3101-33
Dylan Harkins (Jr.)30100
Simon Wilson (Sr.)21001
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Giles (#10)101-22-22-44
Quinton Jones72-81-603
Dkyren Kizer (#20)51-21-502
Antwan Baker (#3)40-50-44-41
Tyrese Singleton (#15)301-302
Shawn Binford (#23)20-102-44
Jimeque Harvey (#1)21-20-403
Steve McCall (#4)21-2004
