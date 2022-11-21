 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mount Zion 66, Althoff 49

  • 0
1234Final
Mount Zion1222181466
Althoff810151649
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Zion1-00-066/6649/49
Althoff0-10-049/4966/66

Mount Zion
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Powell (6-4, Jr.)177-121-203
Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)110-43-52-21
Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)103-100-34-41
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)42-50-600
Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)42-30-203
Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)21-30-100
Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)10-30-11-40
