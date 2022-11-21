Box: Mount Zion 66, Althoff 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Zion
|12
|22
|18
|14
|66
|Althoff
|8
|10
|15
|16
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Zion
|1-0
|0-0
|66/66
|49/49
|Althoff
|0-1
|0-0
|49/49
|66/66
|Mount Zion
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Powell (6-4, Jr.)
|17
|7-12
|1-2
|0
|3
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|11
|0-4
|3-5
|2-2
|1
|Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)
|10
|3-10
|0-3
|4-4
|1
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-6
|0
|0
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)
|1
|0-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0