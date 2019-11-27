|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|9
|7
|2
|7
|25
|Mulberry Grove
|8
|10
|17
|10
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-2
|0-0
|59/30
|125/62
|Mulberry Grove
|2-0
|0-0
|84/42
|48/24
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)
|16
|3-4
|3-6
|1-1
|0
|Andrew Schulte (#34, Jr.)
|5
|1-6
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Derrick Johnson (So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Kyle Hohrein (#30, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.