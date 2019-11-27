Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois972725
Mulberry Grove810171045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-20-059/30125/62
Mulberry Grove2-00-084/4248/24
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)163-43-61-10
Andrew Schulte (#34, Jr.)51-61-10-10
Derrick Johnson (So.)21-10-100
Kyle Hohrein (#30, Jr.)21-1000
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.

