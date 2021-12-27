Box: Mundelein 48, Oakville 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mundelein
|15
|10
|10
|13
|48
|Oakville
|5
|11
|7
|6
|29
-
Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
-
Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
-
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mundelein
|1-0
|0-0
|48/48
|29/29
|Oakville
|4-2
|0-0
|291/291
|241/241
|Mundelein
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|11
|2-7
|2-5
|1-5
|0
|Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-7
|0
|0
|DJ McDonald (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|Sam Wescoat (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.