Box: Mundelein 56, Althoff 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|7
|17
|14
|17
|55
|Mundelein
|12
|12
|19
|13
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|6-10
|0-3
|910/57
|961/60
|Mundelein
|2-2
|0-0
|217/14
|221/14
People are also reading…
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)
|31
|13-16
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|10
|3-8
|0-3
|4-5
|3
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-3
|2-2
|4
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-7
|0-1
|2
|Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.