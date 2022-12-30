 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mundelein 56, Althoff 55

1234Final
Althoff717141755
Mundelein1212191356
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff6-100-3910/57961/60
Mundelein2-20-0217/14221/14

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)3113-161-22-42
Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)103-80-34-53
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)62-40-32-24
Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)51-11-70-12
Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)30-21-103
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
