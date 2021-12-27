 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Murphysboro 60, Okawville 27
0 comments

Box: Murphysboro 60, Okawville 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Okawville000027
Murphysboro000060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Okawville1-70-1273/34393/49
Murphysboro5-00-0284/36161/20
OkawvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)104-70-72-30
Joseph Jansen (#40, 6-4, Jr.)51-11-201
Dillon Teter (#10)51-21-400
Hayden Schubert (#34, 6-2, Jr.)41-20-22-20
Aidan Anderson (#30, 6-6, Fr.)30-11-20-21
MurphysboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calvon Clemons (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)156-91-301
Karmelo Abernathy (#24, 5-9, G, So.)104-50-22-21
Alek Abell (#10, 6-4, F, Sr.)81-22-300
AJ Walker (#21, 6-5, C, Jr.)63-4002
Carmello Davis (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)602-301
Tyreek Feggins (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)63-3002
Marquavion Cleaves (#12, 6-0, F, Jr.)42-3001
Kevin Hale (#22, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-2000
Terry Rogers (#15, 5-10, F, Sr.)21-2002
Devon Clemons (#33)10-201-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News