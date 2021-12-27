Box: Murphysboro 60, Okawville 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Okawville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Murphysboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|1-7
|0-1
|273/34
|393/49
|Murphysboro
|5-0
|0-0
|284/36
|161/20
|Okawville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-7
|2-3
|0
|Joseph Jansen (#40, 6-4, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Dillon Teter (#10)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Hayden Schubert (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Aidan Anderson (#30, 6-6, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|Murphysboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calvon Clemons (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|1-3
|0
|1
|Karmelo Abernathy (#24, 5-9, G, So.)
|10
|4-5
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Alek Abell (#10, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|AJ Walker (#21, 6-5, C, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Carmello Davis (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|1
|Tyreek Feggins (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Marquavion Cleaves (#12, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Kevin Hale (#22, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Terry Rogers (#15, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Devon Clemons (#33)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|0
