 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Nashville 55, Mascoutah 39
0 comments

Box: Nashville 55, Mascoutah 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Nashville177171455
Mascoutah7917639
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nashville6-20-0395/49294/37
Mascoutah13-23-0893/112651/81
Nashville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)166-111-11-12
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)111-33-1004
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)63-4002
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)301-600
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)21-2001
Wyatt Beer (#5, Fr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News