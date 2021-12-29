Box: Nashville 55, Mascoutah 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nashville
|17
|7
|17
|14
|55
|Mascoutah
|7
|9
|17
|6
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nashville
|6-2
|0-0
|395/49
|294/37
|Mascoutah
|13-2
|3-0
|893/112
|651/81
|Nashville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|16
|6-11
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|11
|1-3
|3-10
|0
|4
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-6
|0
|0
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Wyatt Beer (#5, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
