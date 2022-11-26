 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: New Athens 31, Norris City 30

  • 0
1234Final
New Athens7109531
Norris City7510830
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens2-10-0156/52128/43
Norris City1-20-0126/42130/43

People are also reading…

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)13601-50
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)60203
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)42001
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)3010-23
Isaiah Lintker (So.)30100
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)2100-22
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News