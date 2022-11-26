Box: New Athens 31, Norris City 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|7
|10
|9
|5
|31
|Norris City
|7
|5
|10
|8
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|2-1
|0-0
|156/52
|128/43
|Norris City
|1-2
|0-0
|126/42
|130/43
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-5
|0
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|3
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.