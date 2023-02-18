|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|4
|11
|8
|17
|40
|Christopher
|4
|5
|12
|11
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|16-15
|6-4
|1633/53
|1535/50
|Christopher
|3-8
|0-1
|527/17
|547/18
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|19
|1
|4
|5-6
|1
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-11
|2
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|3
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Christopher
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Cole (#5)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Trey Cole
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|0
|Scout Hudgens (#30)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|0
|Brett Janello (#1)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Carson Hobbs (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0